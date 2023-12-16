Saturday's contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2) and the UCLA Bruins (5-3) at State Farm Arena has a projected final score of 73-65 based on our computer prediction, with Ohio State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UCLA vs. Ohio State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

UCLA vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 73, UCLA 65

Spread & Total Prediction for UCLA vs. Ohio State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-7.4)

Ohio State (-7.4) Computer Predicted Total: 138.3

UCLA has gone 3-4-0 against the spread, while Ohio State's ATS record this season is 2-7-0. The Bruins have a 1-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Buckeyes have a record of 7-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

UCLA Performance Insights

The Bruins are outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game with a +83 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.1 points per game (296th in college basketball) and allow 58.8 per contest (fifth in college basketball).

The 36.6 rebounds per game UCLA averages rank 190th in the country, and are 6.7 more than the 29.9 its opponents grab per outing.

UCLA knocks down 4.6 three-pointers per game (349th in college basketball), 3.8 fewer than its opponents (8.4). It is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc (239th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.7%.

The Bruins put up 94.7 points per 100 possessions (192nd in college basketball), while giving up 80.5 points per 100 possessions (20th in college basketball).

UCLA wins the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 10.9 (103rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.0.

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes' +135 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.8 points per game (64th in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per contest (99th in college basketball).

Ohio State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 6.8 boards. It grabs 38.6 rebounds per game (93rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.8.

Ohio State knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (76th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 40.2% from beyond the arc (12th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 34.1%.

Ohio State has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 10.6 (82nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.0 (195th in college basketball).

