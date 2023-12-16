Saturday's game at Stroh Center has the Bowling Green Falcons (6-3) matching up with the UMKC Kangaroos (5-6) at 2:00 PM (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a 73-67 victory for Bowling Green, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The matchup has no set line.

UMKC vs. Bowling Green Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Stroh Center

UMKC vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 73, UMKC 67

Spread & Total Prediction for UMKC vs. Bowling Green

Computer Predicted Spread: Bowling Green (-6.0)

Bowling Green (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 140.9

Bowling Green is 3-3-0 against the spread this season compared to UMKC's 3-4-0 ATS record. The Falcons have a 2-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Kangaroos have a record of 4-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

UMKC Performance Insights

The Kangaroos are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game, with a +36 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.5 points per game (241st in college basketball) and allow 69.2 per contest (135th in college basketball).

UMKC wins the rebound battle by 6.6 boards on average. It collects 37.8 rebounds per game, 132nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.2.

UMKC connects on 8.2 three-pointers per game (120th in college basketball) at a 33.6% rate (175th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make, shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

UMKC has committed 12.0 turnovers per game (200th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than the 13.2 it forces (99th in college basketball).

