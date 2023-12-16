UMKC vs. Bowling Green December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) will meet the Bowling Green Falcons (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Stroh Center. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
UMKC vs. Bowling Green Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UMKC Players to Watch
- Marcus Hill: 19.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rashaun Agee: 8.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jason Spurgin: 10.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Sam Towns: 7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- DaJion Humphrey: 9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Bowling Green Players to Watch
UMKC vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison
|Bowling Green Rank
|Bowling Green AVG
|UMKC AVG
|UMKC Rank
|274th
|69.8
|Points Scored
|72
|234th
|108th
|67.5
|Points Allowed
|68.6
|129th
|131st
|34.5
|Rebounds
|33
|190th
|241st
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|11.6
|39th
|241st
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.8
|145th
|291st
|11.4
|Assists
|13
|194th
|156th
|11.5
|Turnovers
|12.5
|225th
