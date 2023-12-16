The UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) will meet the Bowling Green Falcons (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Stroh Center. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

UMKC vs. Bowling Green Game Information

UMKC Players to Watch

Marcus Hill: 19.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Rashaun Agee: 8.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Jason Spurgin: 10.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Sam Towns: 7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK DaJion Humphrey: 9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Bowling Green Players to Watch

UMKC vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison

Bowling Green Rank Bowling Green AVG UMKC AVG UMKC Rank 274th 69.8 Points Scored 72 234th 108th 67.5 Points Allowed 68.6 129th 131st 34.5 Rebounds 33 190th 241st 8.3 Off. Rebounds 11.6 39th 241st 6.8 3pt Made 7.8 145th 291st 11.4 Assists 13 194th 156th 11.5 Turnovers 12.5 225th

