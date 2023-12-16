The Bowling Green Falcons (6-3) are 5.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the UMKC Kangaroos (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Stroh Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UMKC vs. Bowling Green Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Stroh Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bowling Green -5.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kangaroos Betting Records & Stats

UMKC has played five games this season that have had more than 137.5 combined points scored.

UMKC's contests this season have a 141.6-point average over/under, 4.1 more points than this game's total.

UMKC has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

UMKC has been named as the underdog three times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Kangaroos have not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UMKC has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UMKC vs. Bowling Green Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bowling Green 4 66.7% 72.8 145.3 65.4 134.6 147.3 UMKC 5 71.4% 72.5 145.3 69.2 134.6 138.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UMKC Insights & Trends

The Kangaroos score 7.1 more points per game (72.5) than the Falcons allow their opponents to score (65.4).

When it scores more than 65.4 points, UMKC is 2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UMKC vs. Bowling Green Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bowling Green 3-3-0 1-1 2-4-0 UMKC 3-4-0 2-3 4-3-0

UMKC vs. Bowling Green Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bowling Green UMKC 7-9 Home Record 6-8 4-11 Away Record 3-11 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-8-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.6 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.6 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.