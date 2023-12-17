Kadarius Toney will be up against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Kansas City Chiefs play the New England Patriots in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Toney has hauled in 25 passes for 164 total yards (13.7 per game) and one score so far this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Toney and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toney vs. the Patriots

Toney vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games New England has allowed three opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

14 players have caught a TD pass against the Patriots this year.

New England has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Patriots is conceding 218.8 yards per game this year, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Patriots have the No. 2 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 14 this season (1.1 per game).

Watch Chiefs vs Patriots on Fubo!

Kadarius Toney Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Toney with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Toney Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Toney has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 45.5% of his games (five of 11).

Toney has 6.9% of his team's target share (34 targets on 493 passing attempts).

He is averaging 4.8 yards per target (131st in league play), picking up 164 yards on 34 passes thrown his way.

In one of 12 games this season, Toney has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has 3.2% of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Toney has been targeted four times in the red zone (5.6% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Toney's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.