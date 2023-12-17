Missouri vs. Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 17
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-3) versus the Missouri Tigers (7-4) at State Farm Center has a projected final score of 75-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Illinois, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 17.
The Tigers' most recent game on Saturday ended in an 84-56 loss to Kansas State.
Missouri vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Missouri vs. Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Illinois 75, Missouri 68
Missouri Schedule Analysis
- When the Tigers beat the Belmont Bruins, the No. 61 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 72-61 on November 6, it was their best victory of the year so far.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Missouri is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Missouri is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.
Missouri 2023-24 Best Wins
- 72-61 at home over Belmont (No. 61) on November 6
- 81-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 237) on December 6
- 66-65 over Tennessee Tech (No. 272) on November 24
- 83-72 at home over North Alabama (No. 280) on November 14
- 98-57 at home over Indiana State (No. 292) on November 9
Missouri Leaders
- Mama Dembele: 9.4 PTS, 6.9 AST, 3.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Hayley Frank: 17.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 47.1 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (23-for-61)
- Ashton Judd: 15.3 PTS, 42.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (22-for-60)
- Grace Slaughter: 12.1 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)
- Abbey Schreacke: 9 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 47.7 3PT% (21-for-44)
Missouri Performance Insights
- The Tigers put up 79.1 points per game (40th in college basketball) while allowing 68.5 per contest (262nd in college basketball). They have a +116 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game.
