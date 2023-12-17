The Missouri Tigers (7-3) welcome in the Seton Hall Pirates (6-4) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Missouri vs. Seton Hall Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Missouri Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tigers have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Pirates' opponents have hit.
  • Missouri has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Pirates are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 314th.
  • The Tigers average 6.7 more points per game (74.3) than the Pirates give up (67.6).
  • When Missouri scores more than 67.6 points, it is 7-1.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Missouri scored 83.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.3 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (73.3).
  • Defensively the Tigers played better at home last season, giving up 74.5 points per game, compared to 76.6 away from home.
  • At home, Missouri sunk 0.7 more threes per game (9.5) than in away games (8.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to away from home (33.8%).

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ Pittsburgh W 71-64 Petersen Events Center
12/3/2023 Wichita State W 82-72 Mizzou Arena
12/9/2023 @ Kansas L 73-64 Allen Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 Seton Hall - T-Mobile Center
12/22/2023 Illinois - Enterprise Center
12/30/2023 Central Arkansas - Mizzou Arena

