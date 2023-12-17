How to Watch Missouri vs. Seton Hall on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Missouri Tigers (7-3) welcome in the Seton Hall Pirates (6-4) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Missouri vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Missouri Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Pirates' opponents have hit.
- Missouri has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Pirates are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 314th.
- The Tigers average 6.7 more points per game (74.3) than the Pirates give up (67.6).
- When Missouri scores more than 67.6 points, it is 7-1.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Missouri scored 83.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.3 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (73.3).
- Defensively the Tigers played better at home last season, giving up 74.5 points per game, compared to 76.6 away from home.
- At home, Missouri sunk 0.7 more threes per game (9.5) than in away games (8.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to away from home (33.8%).
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|W 71-64
|Petersen Events Center
|12/3/2023
|Wichita State
|W 82-72
|Mizzou Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 73-64
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|12/22/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Enterprise Center
|12/30/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Mizzou Arena
