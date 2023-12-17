The Missouri Tigers (7-3) welcome in the Seton Hall Pirates (6-4) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Missouri vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN

Missouri Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Pirates' opponents have hit.

Missouri has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Pirates are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 314th.

The Tigers average 6.7 more points per game (74.3) than the Pirates give up (67.6).

When Missouri scores more than 67.6 points, it is 7-1.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri scored 83.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.3 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (73.3).

Defensively the Tigers played better at home last season, giving up 74.5 points per game, compared to 76.6 away from home.

At home, Missouri sunk 0.7 more threes per game (9.5) than in away games (8.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to away from home (33.8%).

