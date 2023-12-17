The Missouri Tigers (7-4) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at State Farm Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET.

Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

TV: Fubo Sports US

Missouri vs. Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 79.1 points per game are 18.1 more points than the 61.0 the Fighting Illini give up.

Missouri has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 61.0 points.

Illinois is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 79.1 points.

The 77.5 points per game the Fighting Illini record are 9.0 more points than the Tigers give up (68.5).

When Illinois totals more than 68.5 points, it is 5-0.

Missouri is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 77.5 points.

The Fighting Illini shoot 47.4% from the field, 8.6% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.

The Tigers make 46.4% of their shots from the field, just 7% more than the Fighting Illini's defensive field-goal percentage.

Missouri Leaders

Mama Dembele: 9.4 PTS, 6.9 AST, 3.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

9.4 PTS, 6.9 AST, 3.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Hayley Frank: 17.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 47.1 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (23-for-61)

17.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 47.1 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (23-for-61) Ashton Judd: 15.3 PTS, 42.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (22-for-60)

15.3 PTS, 42.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (22-for-60) Grace Slaughter: 12.1 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

12.1 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Abbey Schreacke: 9.0 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 47.7 3PT% (21-for-44)

