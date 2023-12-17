The Missouri Tigers (7-4) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at State Farm Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • TV: Fubo Sports US
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Missouri vs. Illinois Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers' 79.1 points per game are 18.1 more points than the 61.0 the Fighting Illini give up.
  • Missouri has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 61.0 points.
  • Illinois is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 79.1 points.
  • The 77.5 points per game the Fighting Illini record are 9.0 more points than the Tigers give up (68.5).
  • When Illinois totals more than 68.5 points, it is 5-0.
  • Missouri is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 77.5 points.
  • The Fighting Illini shoot 47.4% from the field, 8.6% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.
  • The Tigers make 46.4% of their shots from the field, just 7% more than the Fighting Illini's defensive field-goal percentage.

Missouri Leaders

  • Mama Dembele: 9.4 PTS, 6.9 AST, 3.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
  • Hayley Frank: 17.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 47.1 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (23-for-61)
  • Ashton Judd: 15.3 PTS, 42.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (22-for-60)
  • Grace Slaughter: 12.1 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)
  • Abbey Schreacke: 9.0 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 47.7 3PT% (21-for-44)

Missouri Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Southeast Missouri State W 88-43 Mizzou Arena
12/6/2023 Missouri State W 81-63 Mizzou Arena
12/9/2023 Kansas State L 84-56 St. Joseph Civic Arena
12/17/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
12/21/2023 UMKC - Mizzou Arena
1/4/2024 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

