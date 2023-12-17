How to Watch the Missouri vs. Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Missouri Tigers (7-4) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at State Farm Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET.
Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Missouri vs. Illinois Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 79.1 points per game are 18.1 more points than the 61.0 the Fighting Illini give up.
- Missouri has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 61.0 points.
- Illinois is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 79.1 points.
- The 77.5 points per game the Fighting Illini record are 9.0 more points than the Tigers give up (68.5).
- When Illinois totals more than 68.5 points, it is 5-0.
- Missouri is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 77.5 points.
- The Fighting Illini shoot 47.4% from the field, 8.6% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.
- The Tigers make 46.4% of their shots from the field, just 7% more than the Fighting Illini's defensive field-goal percentage.
Missouri Leaders
- Mama Dembele: 9.4 PTS, 6.9 AST, 3.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Hayley Frank: 17.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 47.1 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (23-for-61)
- Ashton Judd: 15.3 PTS, 42.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (22-for-60)
- Grace Slaughter: 12.1 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)
- Abbey Schreacke: 9.0 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 47.7 3PT% (21-for-44)
Missouri Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 88-43
|Mizzou Arena
|12/6/2023
|Missouri State
|W 81-63
|Mizzou Arena
|12/9/2023
|Kansas State
|L 84-56
|St. Joseph Civic Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|12/21/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
