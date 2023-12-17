Missouri vs. Seton Hall December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Missouri Tigers (7-2) will meet the Seton Hall Pirates (5-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Missouri vs. Seton Hall Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Missouri Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Missouri Players to Watch
- Noah Carter: 12.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Sean East: 16.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Caleb Grill: 8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Honor: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anthony Robinson II: 5.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Carter: 12.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- East: 16.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Grill: 8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Honor: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Robinson: 5.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Missouri vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Missouri Rank
|Missouri AVG
|Seton Hall AVG
|Seton Hall Rank
|26th
|78.9
|Points Scored
|68.4
|266th
|299th
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|42nd
|354th
|27.6
|Rebounds
|31.6
|187th
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|22nd
|9.3
|3pt Made
|5.8
|324th
|21st
|15.8
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|44th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.