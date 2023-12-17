Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the OVC, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where every team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Morehead State

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 21-6

8-3 | 21-6 Overall Rank: 198th

198th Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th

79th Last Game: W 102-33 vs Saint Mary-Woods

Next Game

Opponent: @ Indiana

@ Indiana Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. UT Martin

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 16-11

6-5 | 16-11 Overall Rank: 242nd

242nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 163rd

163rd Last Game: L 81-67 vs NC State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Evansville

@ Evansville Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Little Rock

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 19-12

5-6 | 19-12 Overall Rank: 243rd

243rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 305th

305th Last Game: W 93-84 vs UTSA

Next Game

Opponent: Murray State

Murray State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. SIU-Edwardsville

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 15-13

6-5 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 259th

259th Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th

246th Last Game: L 83-71 vs Ball State

Next Game

Opponent: Central Christian Bible

Central Christian Bible Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Tennessee State

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 14-13

7-5 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 266th

266th Strength of Schedule Rank: 313th

313th Last Game: W 117-59 vs Boyce

Next Game

Opponent: @ Indiana State

@ Indiana State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Southern Indiana

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 10-18

2-9 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 294th

294th Strength of Schedule Rank: 43rd

43rd Last Game: L 98-54 vs Indiana State

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Francis (IL)

Saint Francis (IL) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Western Illinois

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 13-14

5-6 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 298th

298th Strength of Schedule Rank: 131st

131st Last Game: W 68-59 vs Green Bay

Next Game

Opponent: Eureka

Eureka Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Eastern Illinois

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 10-17

6-6 | 10-17 Overall Rank: 304th

304th Strength of Schedule Rank: 284th

284th Last Game: W 87-66 vs Blackburn

Next Game

Opponent: @ Iowa State

@ Iowa State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Tennessee Tech

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 7-21

5-7 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 316th

316th Strength of Schedule Rank: 241st

241st Last Game: W 70-67 vs North Alabama

Next Game

Opponent: @ Evansville

@ Evansville Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Lindenwood

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-23

5-6 | 5-23 Overall Rank: 333rd

333rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 294th

294th Last Game: W 73-67 vs IUPUI

Next Game

Opponent: @ Missouri State

@ Missouri State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Southeast Missouri State

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 2-25

4-7 | 2-25 Overall Rank: 351st

351st Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd

123rd Last Game: W 87-59 vs Lindsey Wilson

Next Game