Who’s the Best Team in the OVC? See our Weekly OVC Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the OVC, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where every team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.
OVC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Morehead State
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 21-6
- Overall Rank: 198th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th
- Last Game: W 102-33 vs Saint Mary-Woods
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Indiana
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
2. UT Martin
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 16-11
- Overall Rank: 242nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 163rd
- Last Game: L 81-67 vs NC State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Evansville
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Little Rock
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 19-12
- Overall Rank: 243rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 305th
- Last Game: W 93-84 vs UTSA
Next Game
- Opponent: Murray State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. SIU-Edwardsville
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 15-13
- Overall Rank: 259th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th
- Last Game: L 83-71 vs Ball State
Next Game
- Opponent: Central Christian Bible
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Tennessee State
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 14-13
- Overall Rank: 266th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 313th
- Last Game: W 117-59 vs Boyce
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Indiana State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Southern Indiana
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 294th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 43rd
- Last Game: L 98-54 vs Indiana State
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Francis (IL)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Western Illinois
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 13-14
- Overall Rank: 298th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 131st
- Last Game: W 68-59 vs Green Bay
Next Game
- Opponent: Eureka
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Eastern Illinois
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 10-17
- Overall Rank: 304th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 284th
- Last Game: W 87-66 vs Blackburn
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Iowa State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Tennessee Tech
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 316th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 241st
- Last Game: W 70-67 vs North Alabama
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Evansville
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Lindenwood
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-23
- Overall Rank: 333rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 294th
- Last Game: W 73-67 vs IUPUI
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Missouri State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Southeast Missouri State
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 2-25
- Overall Rank: 351st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd
- Last Game: W 87-59 vs Lindsey Wilson
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Illinois State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
