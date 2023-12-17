Who is the team to beat at the top of the OVC this college basketball season? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

OVC Power Rankings

1. Western Illinois

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 22-3
  • Overall Rank: 186th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th
  • Last Game: L 68-60 vs UMKC

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cornell (IA)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

2. Morehead State

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 19-7
  • Overall Rank: 203rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 89th
  • Last Game: L 74-48 vs Louisville

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Davis & Elkins
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

3. UT Martin

  • Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 12-16
  • Overall Rank: 253rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd
  • Last Game: L 80-74 vs South Dakota

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Arkansas State
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

4. Little Rock

  • Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 11-17
  • Overall Rank: 271st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
  • Last Game: L 74-59 vs Arkansas State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Tulane
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

5. Tennessee Tech

  • Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 12-15
  • Overall Rank: 273rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st
  • Last Game: W 104-43 vs Tennessee Wesleyan

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Northern Kentucky
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

6. Southern Indiana

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 13-13
  • Overall Rank: 275th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th
  • Last Game: L 58-56 vs Cincinnati

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Brescia
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7. Eastern Illinois

  • Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 12-19
  • Overall Rank: 288th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 316th
  • Last Game: L 59-52 vs Milwaukee

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Northern Illinois
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

8. SIU-Edwardsville

  • Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 10-20
  • Overall Rank: 299th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 196th
  • Last Game: L 68-43 vs Xavier

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Loyola Chicago
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Southeast Missouri State

  • Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 5-22
  • Overall Rank: 319th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 188th
  • Last Game: L 65-57 vs Indiana State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Eastern Kentucky
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10. Tennessee State

  • Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-24
  • Overall Rank: 331st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 242nd
  • Last Game: L 79-69 vs Eastern Kentucky

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: UT Southern
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

11. Lindenwood (MO)

  • Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-25
  • Overall Rank: 339th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 332nd
  • Last Game: L 70-68 vs Evansville

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Minnesota
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

Sportsbook Promo Codes

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.