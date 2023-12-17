Will Patrick Mahomes II Score a Touchdown Against the Patriots in Week 15?
The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots are set to square off in a Week 15 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Patrick Mahomes II get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.
Will Patrick Mahomes II score a touchdown against the Patriots?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)
- Mahomes has run for 339 yards on 58 carries (26.1 yards per game).
- In 13 games, Mahomes has not scored a rushing touchdown.
Patrick Mahomes II Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|21
|39
|226
|2
|1
|6
|45
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|29
|41
|305
|2
|1
|7
|30
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|24
|33
|272
|3
|0
|3
|28
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|18
|30
|203
|1
|2
|7
|51
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|31
|41
|281
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|30
|40
|306
|1
|1
|6
|31
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|32
|42
|424
|4
|1
|4
|29
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|24
|38
|240
|0
|2
|3
|20
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|20
|30
|185
|2
|0
|6
|24
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|24
|43
|177
|2
|1
|6
|38
|0
|Week 12
|@Raiders
|27
|34
|298
|2
|0
|5
|9
|0
|Week 13
|@Packers
|21
|33
|210
|1
|1
|4
|26
|0
|Week 14
|Bills
|25
|43
|271
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
