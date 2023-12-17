QBs Patrick Mahomes II and Bailey Zappe will be going toe to toe on December 17, when the Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) and New England Patriots (3-10) meet at Gillette Stadium. In the article below, we dig into the numbers to decide which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.

Chiefs vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: FOX

Patrick Mahomes II vs. Bailey Zappe Matchup

Patrick Mahomes II 2023 Stats Bailey Zappe 13 Games Played 6 66.9% Completion % 55.4% 3,398 (261.4) Passing Yards (Per Game) 539 (89.8) 23 Touchdowns 3 11 Interceptions 3 339 (26.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 29 (4.8) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Patrick Mahomes II Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 248.5 yards

: Over/Under 248.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Patriots Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Patriots' defense is 14th in the NFL with 20.9 points allowed per game and eighth with 306.9 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to stopping the pass, New England has ceded 2,844 total passing yards (15th in NFL) and rank 11th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.3).

Against the run, the Patriots have been one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking third in the NFL by allowing 88.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank first with 3.2 yards allowed per rush attempt.

On defense, New England is 11th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 37.0%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks sixth at 45.9%.

Bailey Zappe Game Props

Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

Chiefs Defensive Stats

