Player props are available for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Desmond Bane, among others, when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Memphis Grizzlies at Paycom Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

BSOK and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Grizzlies vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +114)

The 24.9 points Bane scores per game are 2.6 less than his over/under on Monday.

He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 5.5).

Bane has dished out 5.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Monday's over/under.

Bane averages 3.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -159)

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 21.8 points per game average is 2.7 less than Monday's over/under.

He has grabbed 5.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (6.5).

Jackson's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +102) 6.5 (Over: -132) 0.5 (Over: -204)

The 31.5-point total set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Monday is 0.8 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Monday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -159)

The 16.5-point prop total set for Chet Holmgren on Monday is 0.4 less than his scoring average on the season (16.9).

His rebounding average -- 8.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (8.5).

He has knocked down 1.5 three-pointers per game, equal to his prop bet total for Monday.

