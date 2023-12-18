Monday's game that pits the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-4) against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-9) at Joseph J. Gentile Center has a projected final score of 74-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Loyola Chicago, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 18.

The Cougars' most recent outing on Friday ended in a 68-43 loss to Xavier.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBC Sports Chicago

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 74, SIU-Edwardsville 64

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule Analysis

Against the Northern Illinois Huskies on December 3, the Cougars notched their best win of the season, an 89-79 home victory.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, SIU-Edwardsville is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most defeats.

The Ramblers have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).

SIU-Edwardsville has three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

KK Rodriguez: 22.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39)

22.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39) Macy Silvey: 8.5 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70)

8.5 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70) Olivia Clayton: 5.2 PTS, 43.8 FG%

5.2 PTS, 43.8 FG% Ava Stoller: 8.4 PTS, 34.5 FG%

8.4 PTS, 34.5 FG% Sofie Lowis: 9.7 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59)

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights

The Cougars are being outscored by 12.1 points per game, with a -133 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.5 points per game (133rd in college basketball), and give up 81.6 per contest (349th in college basketball).

The Cougars average 81.5 points per game at home, and 62.7 on the road.

At home, SIU-Edwardsville allows 79.3 points per game. On the road, it concedes 83.0.

