The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-9) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. This game is at 12:00 PM ET.

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Loyola Chicago Scoring Comparison

The Cougars score an average of 69.5 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 62 the Ramblers give up to opponents.

SIU-Edwardsville is 2-5 when it scores more than 62 points.

Loyola Chicago has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.5 points.

The Ramblers put up 63.3 points per game, 18.3 fewer points than the 81.6 the Cougars give up.

The Ramblers shoot 38.7% from the field, 7.2% lower than the Cougars allow defensively.

The Cougars make 38.7% of their shots from the field, just 2.3% less than the Ramblers' defensive field-goal percentage.

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

KK Rodriguez: 22 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39)

22 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39) Macy Silvey: 8.5 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70)

8.5 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70) Olivia Clayton: 5.2 PTS, 43.8 FG%

5.2 PTS, 43.8 FG% Ava Stoller: 8.4 PTS, 34.5 FG%

8.4 PTS, 34.5 FG% Sofie Lowis: 9.7 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59)

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule