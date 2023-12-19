When the Tampa Bay Lightning meet the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena on Tuesday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), Nikita Kucherov and Robert Thomas should be among the most exciting players to watch.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Blues vs. Lightning Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues Players to Watch

Thomas has totaled 12 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 20 assists (0.7 per game), taking 2.3 shots per game and shooting 17.6%. This places him among the leaders for St. Louis with 32 total points (1.1 per game).

Pavel Buchnevich has made a big impact for St. Louis this season with 23 points (10 goals and 13 assists).

This season, Jordan Kyrou has six goals and 15 assists for Tampa Bay.

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a record of 5-5-0 in 10 games this season, conceding 26 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 217 saves and an .893 save percentage, 53rd in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Lightning Players to Watch

Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's top contributors (52 points), via collected 20 goals and 32 assists.

Brayden Point is another important player for Tampa Bay, with 34 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring 14 goals and adding 20 assists.

Steven Stamkos has 31 points for Tampa Bay, via 15 goals and 16 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy's record is 5-5-0. He has conceded 29 goals (3.0 goals against average) and made 253 saves with an .897% save percentage (40th in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 12th 3.28 Goals Scored 2.9 23rd 29th 3.56 Goals Allowed 3.27 22nd 18th 30.3 Shots 30.5 16th 19th 31.1 Shots Allowed 32.2 25th 2nd 30.1% Power Play % 9.2% 32nd 17th 80% Penalty Kill % 79.76% 19th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.