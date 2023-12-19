Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Greene County, Missouri today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greene County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenwood High School at Mansfield High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Mansfield, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
