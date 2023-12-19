Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lafayette County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Lafayette County, Missouri? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lafayette County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Odessa High School at Excelsior Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Excelsior Springs, MO
- Conference: Missouri River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.