The Missouri State Bears (7-4) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning streak when taking on the Lindenwood Lions (5-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lindenwood vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lindenwood vs. Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri State Moneyline Lindenwood Moneyline BetMGM Missouri State (-17.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Missouri State (-18.5) 142.5 -2200 +980 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Lindenwood vs. Missouri State Betting Trends

Lindenwood has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Lions have not covered the spread when an underdog by 17.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Missouri State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

A total of six out of the Bears' 11 games this season have hit the over.

