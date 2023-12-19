The Lindenwood Lions (3-5) meet the Missouri State Bears (6-3) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. This clash will begin at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lindenwood vs. Missouri State Game Information

Lindenwood Players to Watch

Donovan Clay: 15.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Matthew Lee: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Chance Moore: 14.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK N.J. Benson: 7.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.9 BLK

7.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.9 BLK Alston Mason: 17.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Missouri State Players to Watch

Lindenwood vs. Missouri State Stat Comparison

Missouri State Rank Missouri State AVG Lindenwood AVG Lindenwood Rank 196th 74.2 Points Scored 64.9 334th 132nd 69 Points Allowed 74.1 253rd 39th 37.9 Rebounds 31.1 267th 202nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 7.9 274th 97th 8.4 3pt Made 5.1 337th 187th 13.1 Assists 8.6 360th 303rd 13.7 Turnovers 12.4 218th

