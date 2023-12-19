The Missouri State Bears (7-4) hope to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the Lindenwood Lions (5-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri State vs. Lindenwood matchup.

Missouri State vs. Lindenwood Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Missouri State vs. Lindenwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri State Moneyline Lindenwood Moneyline BetMGM Missouri State (-17.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Missouri State (-18.5) 142.5 -2200 +980 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Missouri State vs. Lindenwood Betting Trends

Missouri State has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Bears games have hit the over six out of 11 times this season.

Lindenwood has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this year.

Lions games have hit the over five out of eight times this year.

