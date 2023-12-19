The Missouri State Bears (6-3) will face the Lindenwood Lions (3-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Missouri State vs. Lindenwood Game Information

Missouri State Players to Watch

Donovan Clay: 15.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Matthew Lee: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Chance Moore: 14.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

N.J. Benson: 7.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.9 BLK

Alston Mason: 17.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Lindenwood Players to Watch

Missouri State vs. Lindenwood Stat Comparison

Missouri State Rank Missouri State AVG Lindenwood AVG Lindenwood Rank 196th 74.2 Points Scored 64.9 334th 132nd 69.0 Points Allowed 74.1 253rd 39th 37.9 Rebounds 31.1 267th 202nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 7.9 274th 97th 8.4 3pt Made 5.1 337th 187th 13.1 Assists 8.6 360th 303rd 13.7 Turnovers 12.4 218th

