The Missouri State Bears (7-4) are heavy favorites (-17.5) as they look to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the Lindenwood Lions (5-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 142.5.

Missouri State vs. Lindenwood Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri Venue: Great Southern Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri State -17.5 142.5

Missouri State Betting Records & Stats

In six games this season, Missouri State and its opponents have gone over 142.5 combined points.

The average total in Missouri State's outings this year is 142.1, 0.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bears are 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

Missouri State's .636 ATS win percentage (7-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than Lindenwood's .500 mark (4-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Missouri State vs. Lindenwood Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri State 6 54.5% 73.5 140.8 68.5 140.9 140.5 Lindenwood 2 25% 67.3 140.8 72.4 140.9 137.9

Additional Missouri State Insights & Trends

The Bears record 73.5 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 72.4 the Lions give up.

When Missouri State scores more than 72.4 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Missouri State vs. Lindenwood Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri State 7-4-0 0-1 6-5-0 Lindenwood 4-4-0 0-2 5-3-0

Missouri State vs. Lindenwood Home/Away Splits

Missouri State Lindenwood 4-0 Home Record 2-2 0-4 Away Record 1-4 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 1-3-0 Away ATS Record 2-3-0 83.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.3 65.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-1-0

