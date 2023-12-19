Tuesday's contest that pits the Illinois State Redbirds (6-3) versus the Saint Louis Billikens (5-7) at Redbird Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-67 in favor of Illinois State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 19.

The Billikens dropped their last outing 87-54 against Green Bay on Saturday.

Saint Louis vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Saint Louis vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 81, Saint Louis 67

Other A-10 Predictions

Saint Louis Schedule Analysis

Against the Missouri Tigers on November 12, the Billikens picked up their best win of the season, a 93-85 home victory.

Saint Louis 2023-24 Best Wins

93-85 at home over Missouri (No. 102) on November 12

79-75 at home over UIC (No. 140) on November 26

79-67 at home over Missouri State (No. 224) on November 15

89-53 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 275) on December 6

Saint Louis Leaders

Peyton Kennedy: 13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.4 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43)

13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.4 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43) Kyla McMakin: 16.4 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (18-for-49)

16.4 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (18-for-49) Julia Martinez: 8.6 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 44 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.6 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 44 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Kennedy Calhoun: 6.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 50 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

6.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 50 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Tierra Simon: 4.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 BLK, 38 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)

Saint Louis Performance Insights

The Billikens are being outscored by 1.8 points per game, with a -22 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.3 points per game (83rd in college basketball), and give up 76.1 per outing (336th in college basketball).

