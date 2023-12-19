Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wright County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
In Wright County, Missouri, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wright County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenwood High School at Mansfield High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Mansfield, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.