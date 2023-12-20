The Washington Capitals (15-9-4) host the New York Islanders (15-8-8) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MNMT. The Capitals defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in a shootout in their last game, while the Islanders are coming off a 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Capitals (-125) Islanders (+105) 6 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have won seven of their nine games when favored on the moneyline this season (77.8%).

Washington has a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Capitals have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

In 11 of 28 matches this season, Washington and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Islanders Betting Insights

This season the Islanders have won seven of the 17 games, or 41.2%, in which they've been an underdog.

This season New York has won six of its 14 games, or 42.9%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Islanders.

New York has played 19 games this season with more than 6 goals.

Capitals vs. Islanders Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 67 (31st) Goals 96 (16th) 78 (3rd) Goals Allowed 98 (16th) 8 (32nd) Power Play Goals 23 (12th) 17 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 26 (28th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

Washington is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 5-3-2 overall, in its last 10 games.

Washington went over in four of its past 10 contests.

The Capitals and their opponents have combined to score 6.0 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Capitals' goals per game average is 0.3 higher than their season-long average.

The Capitals' 2.4 average goals per game add up to 67 total, which makes them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Capitals have conceded the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 78 (2.8 per game).

Their goal differential (-11) ranks them 24th in the NHL.

Islanders Advanced Stats

New York has a 7-3-0 record against the spread while finishing 7-1-2 straight up in its last 10 contests.

New York has gone over the total in eight of its past 10 contests.

The Islanders and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.

In the past 10 games, the Islanders and their opponents averaged 2.7 more goals than their season game score average of 8.4 goals.

The Islanders' 96 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

The Islanders' 98 total goals allowed (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the league.

Their 17th-ranked goal differential is -2.

