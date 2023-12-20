Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Jackson County, Missouri today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Odessa High School at Fort Osage High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Independence, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.