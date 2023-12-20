Missouri State vs. BYU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 20
Wednesday's contest features the BYU Cougars (9-2) and the Missouri State Bears (4-3) squaring off at Great Southern Bank Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-62 victory for heavily favored BYU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on December 20.
The Bears enter this game on the heels of a 72-65 victory over Wichita State on Saturday.
Missouri State vs. BYU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
Missouri State vs. BYU Score Prediction
- Prediction: BYU 72, Missouri State 62
Other MVC Predictions
Missouri State Schedule Analysis
- On December 1, the Bears captured their signature win of the season, a 70-60 victory over the Tulane Green Wave, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 167) in our computer rankings.
Missouri State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 70-60 at home over Tulane (No. 167) on December 1
- 72-65 at home over Wichita State (No. 238) on December 16
- 52-47 on the road over Little Rock (No. 271) on November 6
- 74-66 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 319) on November 22
Missouri State Leaders
- Indya Green: 11.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 48.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Lacy Stokes: 11.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.8 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)
- Kennedy Taylor: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.2 FG%
- Paige Rocca: 8.7 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
- Kyrah Daniels: 6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
Missouri State Performance Insights
- The Bears have a -31 scoring differential, falling short by 4.5 points per game. They're putting up 64.1 points per game to rank 222nd in college basketball and are allowing 68.6 per outing to rank 260th in college basketball.
