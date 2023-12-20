The BYU Cougars (9-2) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Missouri State Bears (4-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. This game is at 3:30 PM ET.

Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Missouri State vs. BYU Scoring Comparison

The Cougars put up just 3.2 more points per game (71.8) than the Bears give up to opponents (68.6).

When it scores more than 68.6 points, BYU is 5-1.

Missouri State is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.

The Bears record just 1.7 more points per game (64.1) than the Cougars allow (62.4).

When Missouri State scores more than 62.4 points, it is 3-2.

BYU has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 64.1 points.

The Bears are making 39.8% of their shots from the field, 2.8% higher than the Cougars allow to opponents (37.0%).

Missouri State Leaders

Indya Green: 11.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 48.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

11.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 48.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Lacy Stokes: 11.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.8 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

11.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.8 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25) Kennedy Taylor: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.2 FG%

9.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.2 FG% Paige Rocca: 8.7 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

8.7 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Kyrah Daniels: 6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

Missouri State Schedule