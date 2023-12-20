Wednesday's contest at PNC Arena has the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) squaring off against the Saint Louis Billikens (7-5) at 7:00 PM ET on December 20. Our computer prediction projects a 79-70 win for NC State, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Saint Louis vs. NC State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: PNC Arena

Saint Louis vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 79, Saint Louis 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Louis vs. NC State

Computer Predicted Spread: NC State (-9.4)

NC State (-9.4) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

NC State has gone 4-5-0 against the spread, while Saint Louis' ATS record this season is 6-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Wolfpack are 5-4-0 and the Billikens are 4-5-0.

Saint Louis Performance Insights

The Billikens have a -7 scoring differential, putting up 74.3 points per game (203rd in college basketball) and giving up 74.9 (279th in college basketball).

Saint Louis pulls down 33.1 rebounds per game (310th in college basketball) while conceding 37.3 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.2 boards per game.

Saint Louis knocks down 8.0 three-pointers per game (138th in college basketball) at a 39.2% rate (16th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make, shooting 32.6% from deep.

Saint Louis has committed 10.6 turnovers per game (78th in college basketball) while forcing 11.3 (250th in college basketball).

