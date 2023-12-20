The Saint Louis Billikens (7-5) hope to break a three-game road losing streak at the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Saint Louis vs. NC State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Saint Louis Stats Insights

  • The Billikens' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Wolfpack have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • This season, Saint Louis has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Wolfpack are the rebounding team in the nation, the Billikens rank 332nd.
  • The Billikens' 74.3 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 70.6 the Wolfpack allow.
  • When it scores more than 70.6 points, Saint Louis is 6-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Saint Louis put up more points at home (78.2 per game) than on the road (71.2) last season.
  • The Billikens gave up fewer points at home (67.3 per game) than on the road (75) last season.
  • At home, Saint Louis knocked down 7.6 triples per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (6.5). Saint Louis' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.6%) than away (35.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Drake L 75-69 Knapp Center
12/9/2023 Hofstra W 71-68 Chaifetz Arena
12/16/2023 Louisiana Tech W 75-74 Chaifetz Arena
12/20/2023 @ NC State - PNC Arena
1/3/2024 Loyola Chicago - Chaifetz Arena
1/6/2024 @ George Mason - EagleBank Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.