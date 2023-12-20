How to Watch Saint Louis vs. NC State on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Saint Louis Billikens (7-5) hope to break a three-game road losing streak at the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Saint Louis vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Saint Louis Stats Insights
- The Billikens' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Wolfpack have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- This season, Saint Louis has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Wolfpack are the rebounding team in the nation, the Billikens rank 332nd.
- The Billikens' 74.3 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 70.6 the Wolfpack allow.
- When it scores more than 70.6 points, Saint Louis is 6-1.
Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Saint Louis put up more points at home (78.2 per game) than on the road (71.2) last season.
- The Billikens gave up fewer points at home (67.3 per game) than on the road (75) last season.
- At home, Saint Louis knocked down 7.6 triples per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (6.5). Saint Louis' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.6%) than away (35.5%).
Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Drake
|L 75-69
|Knapp Center
|12/9/2023
|Hofstra
|W 71-68
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/16/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 75-74
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
|1/3/2024
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ George Mason
|-
|EagleBank Arena
