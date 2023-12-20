The Saint Louis Billikens (7-5) hope to break a three-game road losing streak at the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Saint Louis vs. NC State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Saint Louis Stats Insights

The Billikens' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Wolfpack have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

This season, Saint Louis has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Wolfpack are the rebounding team in the nation, the Billikens rank 332nd.

The Billikens' 74.3 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 70.6 the Wolfpack allow.

When it scores more than 70.6 points, Saint Louis is 6-1.

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Louis put up more points at home (78.2 per game) than on the road (71.2) last season.

The Billikens gave up fewer points at home (67.3 per game) than on the road (75) last season.

At home, Saint Louis knocked down 7.6 triples per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (6.5). Saint Louis' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.6%) than away (35.5%).

Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule