Saint Louis vs. NC State December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The NC State Wolfpack (6-2) play the Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 airing on ACC Network Extra.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Saint Louis vs. NC State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Saint Louis Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Jayden Taylor: 14.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- DJ Horne: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Casey Morsell: 13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- D.J. Burns: 13.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mohamed Diarra: 5.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
NC State Players to Watch
- Taylor: 14.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Horne: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Morsell: 13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Burns: 13.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Diarra: 5.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Saint Louis vs. NC State Stat Comparison
|NC State Rank
|NC State AVG
|Saint Louis AVG
|Saint Louis Rank
|78th
|80.3
|Points Scored
|74.6
|178th
|159th
|70.0
|Points Allowed
|75.7
|284th
|96th
|35.3
|Rebounds
|30.1
|306th
|107th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|333rd
|193rd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|7.3
|193rd
|160th
|13.6
|Assists
|11.4
|291st
|40th
|9.6
|Turnovers
|10.6
|87th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.