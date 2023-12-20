Wednesday's game between the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-4) and UMKC Kangaroos (5-7) squaring off at Freedom Hall Civic Center has a projected final score of 73-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of East Tennessee State, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on December 20.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UMKC vs. East Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Johnson City, Tennessee

Venue: Freedom Hall Civic Center

UMKC vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 73, UMKC 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UMKC vs. East Tennessee State

Computer Predicted Spread: East Tennessee State (-3.5)

East Tennessee State (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 142.1

Both East Tennessee State and UMKC are 3-5-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. A total of four out of the Buccaneers' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Kangaroos' games have gone over.

UMKC Performance Insights

The Kangaroos have a +26 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.2 points per game. They're putting up 72.2 points per game, 251st in college basketball, and are allowing 70 per outing to rank 158th in college basketball.

UMKC comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of six boards. It pulls down 38 rebounds per game (127th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.

UMKC makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (123rd in college basketball) at a 33.1% rate (210th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make, shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc.

UMKC forces 12.6 turnovers per game (141st in college basketball) while committing 11.8 (179th in college basketball).

