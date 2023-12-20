The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-4) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (5-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UMKC vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

UMKC Stats Insights

This season, UMKC has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Kangaroos are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers sit at 34th.

The Kangaroos score an average of 72.2 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 67.3 the Buccaneers give up to opponents.

UMKC has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.

UMKC Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 UMKC is averaging 15.6 more points per game at home (82.0) than away (66.4).

The Kangaroos allow 47.8 points per game at home, and 83.4 away.

UMKC knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (7.6). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than on the road (31.4%).

