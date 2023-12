There are 10 games featuring a A-10 team on Thursday in college basketball play.

A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Stonehill Skyhawks at George Washington Revolutionaries 11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Le Moyne Dolphins at Rhode Island Rams 11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Villanova Wildcats at La Salle Explorers 12:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Colgate Raiders 1:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks at Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks 1:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - UAB Blazers at Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks 1:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Duquesne Dukes vs. Little Rock Trojans 1:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Davidson Wildcats at Charlotte 49ers 2:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Loyola Chicago Ramblers at Iowa Hawkeyes 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 B1G+ Fordham Rams at Virginia Cavaliers 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 -

