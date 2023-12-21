The Florida Panthers (18-11-2) will host the St. Louis Blues (15-15-1) -- who've lost three straight on the road -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Tune in to see the Panthers and Blues meet on BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Blues vs Panthers Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues' total of 104 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 22nd in the league.

The Blues' 88 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 26th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blues have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that stretch.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 31 12 20 32 19 26 54.2% Pavel Buchnevich 29 10 13 23 20 21 25.7% Jordan Kyrou 31 6 15 21 18 16 33.3% Kevin Hayes 31 9 8 17 13 20 57.9% Brayden Schenn 31 8 8 16 20 24 49.7%

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 80 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Panthers rank 21st in the NHL with 91 goals scored (2.9 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Panthers are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 28 goals during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players