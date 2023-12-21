Two of the most exciting players to watch when the Florida Panthers play the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at Amerant Bank Arena -- starting at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Panthers' Sam Reinhart and the Blues' Robert Thomas.

Blues vs. Panthers Game Information

Blues Players to Watch

St. Louis' Thomas has collected 20 assists and 12 goals in 31 games. That's good for 32 points.

With 23 total points (0.7 per game), including 10 goals and 13 assists through 29 contests, Pavel Buchnevich is pivotal for St. Louis' offense.

This season, St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou has 21 points, courtesy of six goals (seventh on team) and 15 assists (second).

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a record of 5-5-0 in 11 games this season, conceding 27 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 226 saves and an .893 save percentage, 50th in the league.

Panthers Players to Watch

Reinhart is one of Florida's leading contributors (39 points), via registered 18 goals and 21 assists.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has picked up 30 points (one per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 19 assists.

Carter Verhaeghe has 26 points for Florida, via 15 goals and 11 assists.

Anthony Stolarz's record is 4-3-1. He has conceded 18 goals (2.2 goals against average) and made 193 saves with a .915% save percentage (15th in league).

Blues vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 22nd 2.94 Goals Scored 2.84 26th 4th 2.58 Goals Allowed 3.35 23rd 2nd 34 Shots 30.5 16th 3rd 27.2 Shots Allowed 32.2 25th 21st 18.18% Power Play % 10% 31st 9th 82.35% Penalty Kill % 79.31% 18th

