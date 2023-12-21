The St. Louis Blues (15-15-1) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Florida Panthers (18-11-2) on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+.

Blues vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-225) Blues (+180) 6 Panthers (-1.5)

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have won 10, or 50.0%, of the 20 games they have played as an underdog this season.

St. Louis has played as an underdog on the moneyline of +180 or longer in two games this season, and split 1-1.

The implied probability of a win by the Blues, based on the moneyline, is 35.7%.

St. Louis has played 18 games this season with more than 6 goals.

Blues vs Panthers Additional Info

Blues vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 91 (21st) Goals 88 (26th) 80 (3rd) Goals Allowed 104 (22nd) 18 (21st) Power Play Goals 9 (31st) 18 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (9th)

Blues Advanced Stats

The Blues went 4-6-0 over its most recent 10 games, including a 4-6-0 ledger against the spread in that span.

In its past 10 games, St. Louis has hit the over six times.

The Blues have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this matchup's total of 6.

In their last 10 games, Blues' game goal totals average 7.6 goals, the same as their season-long game scoring average.

The Blues have the NHL's 26th-ranked scoring offense (88 total goals, 2.8 per game).

The Blues have given up 104 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 22nd.

Their -16 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.

