Brayden Schenn will be in action when the St. Louis Blues and Florida Panthers meet at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Looking to bet on Schenn's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brayden Schenn vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Schenn Season Stats Insights

Schenn's plus-minus this season, in 17:08 per game on the ice, is -13.

In five of 31 games this season Schenn has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In nine of 31 games this season, Schenn has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Schenn has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 31 games played, including multiple assists once.

Schenn's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Schenn has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Schenn Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 80 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 31 Games 2 16 Points 2 8 Goals 2 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.