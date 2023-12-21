The NBA schedule on Thursday will include Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) hosting the Indiana Pacers (14-12) at FedExForum, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE and BSIN

BSSE and BSIN Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Desmond Bane vs. Tyrese Haliburton Fantasy Comparison

Stat Desmond Bane Tyrese Haliburton Total Fantasy Pts 952 1038 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.1 47.2 Fantasy Rank 27 7

Desmond Bane vs. Tyrese Haliburton Insights

Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies

Desmond Bane puts up 24.4 points, 4.4 boards and 5.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Grizzlies are being outscored by 6.5 points per game with a -168 scoring differential overall. They put up 106 points per game (30th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per contest (11th in the league).

Memphis comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.7 boards. It is collecting 42.1 rebounds per game (23rd in the league) compared to its opponents' 45.8 per contest.

The Grizzlies hit 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 33.2% rate (29th in the NBA), compared to the 14.1 per outing their opponents make while shooting 39.3% from deep.

Memphis forces 15 turnovers per game (fourth in the league) while committing 14 (22nd in NBA action).

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton's averages for the season are 24.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 11.8 assists, making 50% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per contest (third in NBA).

The Pacers outscore opponents by 1.5 points per game (posting 128 points per game, first in league, and allowing 126.5 per outing, 29th in NBA) and have a +39 scoring differential.

Indiana loses the rebound battle by 2.7 boards on average. It collects 40.1 rebounds per game, 29th in the league, while its opponents grab 42.8.

The Pacers hit 14.3 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league), 3.6 more than their opponents. They are shooting 38% from beyond the arc (sixth-best in NBA), and opponents are shooting 39.5%.

Indiana has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.5 per game (ninth in NBA) while forcing 13.7 (11th in league).

Desmond Bane vs. Tyrese Haliburton Advanced Stats

Stat Desmond Bane Tyrese Haliburton Plus/Minus Per Game -4.2 2.6 Usage Percentage 29.9% 26.7% True Shooting Pct 58.3% 64.5% Total Rebound Pct 7% 6.7% Assist Pct 27.2% 47.8%

