The versus the is a game to watch on a Thursday G League slate that includes a lot of compelling matchups.

Watch your favorite G League team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

G League Basketball Streaming Live Today

Watch Showcase Cup Tournament, First Semifinal: Teams TBA

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Santa Cruz Warriors vs Westchester Knicks

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch vs

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Capitanes CDMX vs Motor City Cruise

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Park Skyhawks vs Indiana Mad Ants

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Showcase Cup Tournament, Consolation Game: Teams TBA

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Showcase Cup Tournament, Second Semifinal: Teams TBA

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch vs

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Delaware Blue Coats vs South Bay Lakers

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch G League Ignite vs Grand Rapids Gold

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch vs

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with G League action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!