Grizzlies vs. Pacers December 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, December 21, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies (6-14) play the Indiana Pacers (12-8) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, BSIN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Grizzlies Games
- December 11 at home vs the Mavericks
- December 15 at home vs the Rockets
- December 8 at home vs the Timberwolves
- December 19 at the Pelicans
- December 18 at the Thunder
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane averages 25.1 points, 5.4 assists and 4.5 boards per game.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 19.8 points, 6.1 boards and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks (eighth in league).
- Santi Aldama averages 13.4 points, 2 assists and 6.1 boards per game.
- David Roddy posts 8.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Bismack Biyombo posts 6.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.4 steals and 1.4 blocks.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton delivers 26.9 points, 4 rebounds and 11.9 assists per game for the Pacers.
- The Pacers are getting 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Myles Turner this year.
- The Pacers are getting 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Bruce Brown this year.
- The Pacers are receiving 13.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Buddy Hield this season.
- The Pacers are receiving 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin this year.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Grizzlies vs. Pacers Stat Comparison
|Grizzlies
|Pacers
|106.4
|Points Avg.
|128.4
|111.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|124.9
|43.5%
|Field Goal %
|50.8%
|32.9%
|Three Point %
|38.1%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.