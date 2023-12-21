Grizzlies vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (14-12) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at FedExForum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN. The point total is set at 247.5 for the matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-4.5
|247.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis' games have gone over 247.5 points just once this season (in 26 outings).
- Memphis' matchups this year have an average total of 218.5, 29 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Grizzlies' ATS record is 10-16-0 this season.
- Memphis has been the favorite in eight games this season and won four (50%) of those contests.
- Memphis has played as a favorite of -190 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The Grizzlies have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Grizzlies vs Pacers Additional Info
Grizzlies vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 247.5
|% of Games Over 247.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|1
|3.8%
|106
|234
|112.5
|239
|221.9
|Pacers
|18
|69.2%
|128
|234
|126.5
|239
|241.9
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- The Grizzlies have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in their past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have hit the over four times.
- Memphis has done a better job covering the spread in road games (7-7-0) than it has at home (3-9-0).
- The 106 points per game the Grizzlies average are 20.5 fewer points than the Pacers give up (126.5).
Grizzlies vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|10-16
|0-1
|10-16
|Pacers
|14-12
|4-4
|21-5
Grizzlies vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Pacers
|106
|128
|30
|1
|0-0
|14-8
|0-0
|14-8
|112.5
|126.5
|11
|29
|10-14
|0-0
|7-17
|0-0
