Desmond Bane, Top Grizzlies Players to Watch vs. the Pacers - December 21
Thursday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) and the Indiana Pacers (14-12) at FedExForum features the Grizzlies' Desmond Bane and the Pacers' Myles Turner as players to watch.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Grizzlies' Last Game
The Grizzlies won their previous game versus the Pelicans, 115-113, on Tuesday. Ja Morant was their top scorer with 34 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Ja Morant
|34
|6
|8
|2
|1
|0
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|24
|6
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Desmond Bane
|21
|1
|4
|0
|0
|3
Grizzlies vs Pacers Additional Info
|Grizzlies vs Pacers Injury Report
|Grizzlies vs Pacers Betting Trends & Stats
|Grizzlies vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Bane averages 24.4 points, 4.4 boards and 5.1 assists per contest, making 46.5% of shots from the field and 38.0% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in NBA).
- Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers for the season are 21.5 points, 5.7 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Santi Aldama averages 11.9 points, 5.9 boards and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 34.0% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- David Roddy puts up 8.1 points, 4.2 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Bismack Biyombo puts up 6.4 points, 6.9 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|24.8
|5.0
|1.3
|1.0
|2.3
|1.8
|Desmond Bane
|23.3
|4.0
|4.8
|1.0
|0.7
|3.2
|Santi Aldama
|9.2
|5.9
|1.9
|0.9
|0.9
|1.4
|David Roddy
|8.4
|4.9
|1.8
|0.7
|0.2
|1.4
|Bismack Biyombo
|3.9
|5.0
|1.6
|0.2
|1.2
|0.0
