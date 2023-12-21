Jaren Jackson Jr. and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be taking on the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 115-113 win versus the Pelicans, Jackson tallied 24 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Below we will break down Jackson's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.5 24.8 Rebounds 6.5 5.7 5.0 Assists -- 1.7 1.3 PRA -- 28.9 31.1 PR -- 27.2 29.8 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Jackson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 18.2% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 12.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in possessions per game with 102.7. His opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 107.2 possessions per contest.

The Pacers give up 126.5 points per game, 29th-ranked in the league.

The Pacers are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 42.8 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Pacers have conceded 25.5 per game, 11th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pacers are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 10.7 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/29/2023 38 28 8 1 3 5 1 1/14/2023 22 9 10 3 1 2 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.