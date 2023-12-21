Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lafayette County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Lafayette County, Missouri and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Lafayette County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Odessa High School at Caesar Rodney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Camden, DE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
