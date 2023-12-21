The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-1) meet the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Minnesota Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Lindenwood (MO) Players to Watch

Ellie Brueggemann: 15.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Gracie Kelsey: 6.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Mya Skoff: 5.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Reagan Rapert: 7.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Mykayla Cunningham: 4.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Minnesota Players to Watch

Mara Braun: 19.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

19.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Grace Grocholski: 11.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Amaya Battle: 9.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Mallory Heyer: 10.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Sophie Hart: 10.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

