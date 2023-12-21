The Missouri State Bears (5-3) will host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-5) after winning four straight home games. It begins at 3:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Missouri State vs. Western Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Hilltoppers average only one fewer point per game (65.9) than the Bears give up to opponents (66.9).

Western Kentucky has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 66.9 points.

Missouri State's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.9 points.

The 63.1 points per game the Bears record are the same as the Hilltoppers give up.

When Missouri State totals more than 64.2 points, it is 3-1.

Western Kentucky has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.1 points.

The Bears are making 39.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% higher than the Hilltoppers allow to opponents (39.7%).

The Hilltoppers' 39.3 shooting percentage is 6.7 lower than the Bears have given up.

Missouri State Leaders

Lacy Stokes: 11.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

11.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Indya Green: 10.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 45.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

10.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 45.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Kennedy Taylor: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG%

9.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG% Kyrah Daniels: 7.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

7.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Paige Rocca: 8 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

