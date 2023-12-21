Thursday's game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-5) and the Missouri State Bears (5-3) at Great Southern Bank Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-64, with Western Kentucky taking home the win. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on December 21.

The Bears head into this matchup after a 56-55 win against BYU on Wednesday.

Missouri State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Missouri State vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 66, Missouri State 64

Other MVC Predictions

Missouri State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on December 20, the Bears beat the BYU Cougars (No. 96 in our computer rankings) by a score of 56-55.

Missouri State 2023-24 Best Wins

56-55 at home over BYU (No. 96) on December 20

70-60 at home over Tulane (No. 158) on December 1

72-65 at home over Wichita State (No. 236) on December 16

52-47 on the road over Little Rock (No. 257) on November 6

74-66 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 310) on November 22

Missouri State Leaders

Lacy Stokes: 11.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

11.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Indya Green: 10.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 45.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

10.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 45.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Kennedy Taylor: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG%

9.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG% Kyrah Daniels: 7.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

7.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Paige Rocca: 8 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

Missouri State Performance Insights

The Bears average 63.1 points per game (233rd in college basketball) while allowing 66.9 per contest (233rd in college basketball). They have a -30 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Bears are scoring 68 points per game this season at home, which is 9.7 more points than they're averaging on the road (58.3).

Defensively, Missouri State has played better in home games this year, giving up 61.5 points per game, compared to 72.3 away from home.

